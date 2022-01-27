SOUTHAVEN, Miss. —A former DeSoto County pastor and banker is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his own church.

Kevin Hauman, 41, turned himself in to detectives Wednesday after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony embezzlement.

Southaven Police said they received a complaint about possible embezzlement from Cornerstone Church in early December of 2021 and began an investigation.

Hauman once held the title of business administrator with Cornerstone Church, police said. His Facebook page also indicates he was a pastor.

He is employed as a teller by Regions Bank in Horn Lake. The company said his employment status is under review, and released a statement saying, “We have no indication at this time that any of the alleged activity took place during the associate’s employment at Regions.”

Hauman is out of the Desoto County Jail on a $150,000 bond and has a GPS monitor.