MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a South Memphis gas station.

Dewayne Bean, 19, is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened October 9, 2021, at the BP Gas Station on Lamar Avenue near East Parkway South.

According to police, a man was standing outside of the gas station waiting for his pizza to cook. The man’s father was sitting in his Jeep, which was parked in front of the gas station.

Memphis Police say Bean and another man pulled up to a pump in a SUV. Police say the two got out and started walking towards the store as if they were cusotmers.

Bean reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at both men. One of the victims was shot once in the leg, and the Jeep was struck multiple times.

Bean and the other suspect fled the scene. Memphis Police say the entire shooting was caught on camera.

Police say both victims identified Bean as the man who shot at them. Memphis Police have not identified the other suspect involved in the shooting.