MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will be in court Wednesday morning after police say he was under the influence when he ran into a Memphis police car.

According to police, Ismael Ordonez was pulling out of a driveway Monday night when he crashed into the passenger side of the squad car.

The officer says he saw an open 24-ounce can of bud light in the console and two other beer cans on the floorboard. Police say a strong odor of alcohol was also coming from the car.

According to police, Ordonez then got out of the car and tried running away but was later caught and detained at an abandoned gas station just 300 feet away from the crash scene.

DUI investigators arrived at the scene and determined that Ordonez was under the influence of an unknown substance.

Ordonez faces multiple charges including evading arrest, public intoxication, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

His bond was set at $500.