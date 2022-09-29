MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say caused a fatal motorcycle crash in June.

Police responded to a crash on National Street near Coleman Avenue at around 8 p.m. on June 27.

According to court documents, a witness told police a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound in the right lane on National Street made a sudden left turn onto Coleman Street.

The left turn reportedly caused a Suzuki GSX that was traveling northbound in the left lane to hit the Mercedes-Benz.

Court documents say the motorcyclist was transported to Regional One Hospital. He later died of his injuries.

Memphis Police have identified 29-year-old Keishun Sherrod as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz. Court documents say Sherrod did not have proof of insurance.

Sherrod has been charged with failure to yield right of way resulting in death and violation of financial responsibility law.