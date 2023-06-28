MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man told police he was carjacked by an acquaintance he was dropping off in Whitehaven.

Buster Logan, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, aggravated robbery and use of a firearm during a felony.

The victim said back on March 27, he and Logan were in his Dodge Ram, taking Logan to a gas station on East Shelby Drive. When the victim dropped off his aquaintance, Logan allegedly pulled out a small shotgun and demanded the man exit his truck.

The victim grabbed the keys and got out, but Logan then told him he was “not serious,” according to police.

They got back in the truck, and that’s when Logan allegedly pulled out the shotgun a second time and demanded the driver get out, leaving his keys and cell phone. Logan then drove away in the truck, police said.

He was identified by the victim in a photo lineup and arrested Tuesday. Bond has not been assessed.