MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after being caught with a gun at a Millington High School basketball game Tuesday night.

Deputies said a student saw Kyron Campbell, 21, drop the weapon, quickly put it in his pocket, and walk out of the school’s gymnasium.

Deputies said when they approached Campbell, he told them he knew what it was about and that he had forgotten he had a gun in his pocket. They said the 40-caliber Smith and Wesson Campbell was carrying turned out to be stolen out of Atoka, Tennessee.

Campbel was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.