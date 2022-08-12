MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he was accused of breaking into the same house three separate times.

James Langley, 48, is facing several aggravated burglary charges.

Memphis Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Galloway Avenue on May 4. A man reportedly told investigators someone had broken into his mother’s home and taken two AR-15s, a guitar and jewelry.

Police say investigators were able to get video of the break-in from a camera inside of the house.

Two days later, on May 6, a second burglary was reported at the house. The same man told police more jewelry and other items were stolen.

Memphis Police say video of the burglary showed that the same suspect was responsible.

On May 10, another burglary was reported at the home. Police say silver antique mirrors and more jewelry were taken. Once again, the same suspect was captured on video.

Memphis Police say Langley was eventually developed and positively identified as the suspect responsible for all three burglaries.

Langley was taken into custody August 11.