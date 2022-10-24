MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will be in court Monday after police say he broke into the FedExForum before attempting to steal a transit van.

It happened Friday night when workers say they noticed someone driving the van on the second floor of a parking garage.

A security guard blocked the van with his car and found Tracy Dixon behind the wheel. Dixon exited the van and attempted to flee the scene but was detained shortly after.

According to police, Dixon said someone gave him the key, adding that the person would give him $200 to bring the van back to them. However, the guards told police Dixon obtained the key because it was left in the van.

Dixon was charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, trespassing, and burglary. He also faces charges for not having his sex offender registration on him, police say.

Dixon’s bond has been set at $4,000.