MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged for allegedly breaking into a house in Oxford, Mississippi.

According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on May 29, deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the area of County Road in Oxford, Mississippi where they found damage to the exterior door of the residence caused by forced entry.

Deputies say after further investigation they found the suspect, 32-year-old Carlos Byrd of Bruce, MS, and determined that he forced himself into the home.

Byrd was then arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. He later saw a judge and was issued a $10,000 bond.