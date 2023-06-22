MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged for beating up his girlfriend, kidnapping her, and then running from police.

According to Memphis Police, on June 1, officers were dispatched to the Airport area regarding an assault where the victim stated her boyfriend, Leonard Draper Jr., confronted her while she was sitting in her car.

Police say, Draper started beating on the victim’s window, threatening to break it if she did not let the window down.

When she let the window down Draper took her phone out of her hand and punched her several times before he pushed her into the passenger seat and got in the car, reports state.

Draper drove off with her still inside, but she was able to escape by opening up the door and jumping out of the moving car, police say. She then called the police.

While police say they were on the scene, a police chase went into pursuit when Draper returned to the location.

Officers say that marked police units turned on their sirens and blue lights before chasing Draper Eastbound on Winchester Road.

The victim sustained injuries and was bleeding from the head, reports state. She was taken to Methodist South by paramedics for treatment.

Draper was charged with Domestic Assault-Bodily Harm, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Intent Evade Arrest Auto Risk/Death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.