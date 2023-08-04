MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now being charged for beating his 88-year-old mother, who has dementia, last year.

On June 6, 2022, Memphis Police Department says they received a complaint of an assault at 1:32 p.m. from Baptist East Hospital where a woman stated the 88-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with unexplained bruising all over her body.

Records state the victim suffered from an injury on the top of her head, bruising on her right eye, upper arms, left hand, and both of her shins.

The neighbors reported they heard the victim screaming “Help me help me” from inside her home. When they arrived, the victim was reportedly in bed while her son, Steve Thompson, was walking in and out of the room.

Reports show that he is the only person who lives in the home with the elderly victim.

She reportedly had blood covered all over her shirt with injuries to both of her arms and face, which caused bruising. Police say she was also heard saying, “he is beating me, he is beating me. I hate him, I hate him. Get him out of here.”

But due to the victim’s dementia, she was unable to verbally explain how she received her injuries.

According to police, the victim was hospitalized due to Thompson’s failure to provide proper care, supervision, and medical treatment that a responsible caregiver should aid in the well-being of an elderly adult. She was not released from the hospital until over a month later on July 29, 2022.

Investigators say that during their investigation they attempted to make contact with the suspect by phone but never received an answer.

Thompson is now being charged with Aggravated Neglect of Elderly or Vulnerable Adult. His bond is set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on August 7 at 9:00 a.m.