MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was booked in jail this week after being accused of spying on women using the restroom.

According to Memphis Police, he is being charged with three counts of observation without consent.

On April 16, a woman reported to police she was at a business in East Memphis using the restroom when she claimed she saw a man staring at her. She says she ran out of the bathroom, alerting her husband and security.

That man has since been identified as 36-year-old Skylarr Flynn.

On the same day, a few hours later, police were called to Frayser on a similar call where another woman stated she went into an empty bathroom stall of a business and as she used the restroom she saw someone put their phone under her stall.

The woman believes it was an attempt to record her. She says she told the man to stop and screamed before he ran away.

Police say they were able to review video surveillance from the areas of both incidents.

A few weeks later in East Memphis, another woman was using the restroom in a business when she says she saw a man watching her from the next stall. She left, notifying store management and security.

Through their investigation, detectives say they were able to review footage from the multiple events, ultimately charging Flynn.

Flynn is looking at other charges as well including Evading Arrest, Theft of Property, Parking in a Handicap Zone, and Reckless Driving.

He has a $50,000 bond and is set to appear before a judge on Thursday.