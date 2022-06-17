MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly attacked another man with an axe at a hookah bar in Hickory Hill.

Police say the attack happened Tuesday evening at Spades Café and Hookah Lounge on Malco Way. Officers made the scene at around 6:41 p.m. that evening.

According to police, a man identified as Ryan Kellerhouse came in with an axe and started swinging it at a man who was sitting inside of the business.

Memphis Police say Kellerhouse swung the axe at the victim’s head twice and struck him both times. The victim was cut on the right side of his face and on the back of his head.

According to police, Kellerhouse attacked the victim “without any provocation.”

Kellerhouse reportedly fled the business on foot and dropped the axe in the parking lot. Police say witnesses chased Kellerhouse and held him to the ground until officers arrived on scene.

Kellerhouse has been charged with aggravated assault.