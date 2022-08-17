MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s son for the second time this year.

Police say the incident began when Cordiaus Moss showed up at his girlfriend’s North Memphis home to pick up some shoes and began hitting her.

The woman told police that when her 20-year-old autistic son attempted to intervene, Moss started assaulting him.

According to the crime report, Moss threw a water bottle at the son’s head and pushed him to the ground, causing the victim to have a seizure.

Moss proceeded to call the disabled victim slurs.

Police say the victim recently had brain surgeries and is low functioning

Police say the woman pepper-sprayed Moss and attempted to leave but the man snatched the woman’s keys which caused a cut to her left hand.

Moss was previously arrested for punching the woman and her son in February. The woman told officers that Moss stated he would kill her in the future.

Moss is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic violence.

His bond has been set at $10,000.