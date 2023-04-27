MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 18-year-old man is being charged with breaking into 17 vehicles in one night at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett and nearby neighborhoods in Memphis.

On April 19, Bartlett Police conducted an investigation regarding cars being broken into in the hospital parking lot off U.S 64.

That led to the arrest of Devondre Collins, who allegedly identified two accomplices.

Bartlett Police shared information with Memphis Police, who were investigating more than a dozen car break-ins in a neighborhood south of the hospital.

On April 26, Memphis officers found Collins and a juvenile co-defendant. They were both taken to the Appling Farms station for questioning.

During the interview with MPD, the co-defendant confirmed that he was in the car with Collins during the burglaries.

Collins was then taken to 201 Poplar and is being charged with 17 counts of Burglary of Vehicle and Theft of Property. Police said the break-ins happened overnight from April 19 to 20.