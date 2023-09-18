MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three males who tried to carjack a 72-year-old man and then took a car from a 17-year-old at gunpoint in East Memphis.

The teen said he was putting his car in reverse when it happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of River View Road.

Police said three men in masks in a white Kia Forte tried to carjack the 72-year-old victim, but he told them to go away and refused to give up his keys.

600 block of River View Road in East Memphis

Investigators said the carjackers went up the street, pointed a gun with an extended magazine at the teen, and told him to give him his keys and wallet.

The 17-year-old gave him the car keys in his pocket and said a third suspect slapped him. He said all three jumped into his white 2014 Mercedes Benz SLK230 and left.

The victim’s 2014 Mercedes Benz SLK230

Police said the Kia Forte the suspects left behind was also stolen.

The young victim said the carjackers also got his wallet and iPhone 14 Pro Max inside his car.

The TN tag number for the stolen Mercedes is BNY4468. If you have seen the car or have any information that can help police find the carjackers, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.