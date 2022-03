MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of Makeda’s Cookies say they have decided to not reopen the store location where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed in November.

The news comes after Lloyd White, the owner of the building and laundromat next door to the cookie shop on Airways, said Tuesday that the growing memorial for Young Dolph was set to be removed from the location next week.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.