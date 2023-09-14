The planned “Mid-City Memphis” development is proposed in this area of East Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Developers are planning a major commercial and residential redevelopment in the heart of East Memphis.

Plans for the 12.5-acre “Mid-City Memphis” development at the former site of the Racquet Club on Sanderlin Avenue were submitted to the Shelby County Office of Planning and Development on behalf of RCM DEVCO and Carlisle Development.

The developers propose two high-rise, five mid-rise, and 16 townhouse buildings, with a 250,000-square-foot hotel, 50,000 square feet of retail, 175,000 square feet of office space, and a parking garage.

The residential portion includes 320,000 square feet of multifamily units, plus multifamily townhomes and age-restricted housing.

The development plan will be considered by the Land Use Control Board on Oct. 12.

The Racquet Club of Memphis, once home to a national tennis tournament, closed in 2019.