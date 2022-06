MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are to expect delays after a crash on Interstate 55 brought traffic to a halt on Thursday morning. Both lanes between Goodman and Church road are affected due to the crash.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.

🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: DeSoto Co, MS: Major delays on I-55 in BOTH DIRECTIONS between Goodman & Church Rd due to crash. pic.twitter.com/fh1hcTFGJH — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 30, 2022