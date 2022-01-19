MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Major changes could be on the way for some students and teachers in Shelby County Schools.

Shelby County Schools proposed the Reimagining 901 plan which includes not only rebranding but restructuring the district. The board is set to vote on the first steps of the Reimagining 901 plan next Tuesday.

The biggest potential changes are the closing of Shady Grove Elementary in East Memphis and Alton Elementary in South Memphis this school year.

Board member Miska Clay Bibbs shared her take on the plan.

“For shady grove I will say the intended outcome is to make sure the kids are there because most of the kids who are there don’t live in that community,” she said. “For Alton and the AB Hill conversation that is completely about resources and Alton not having the same amount of enrollment it used to.”

Students at Shady Grove would go to Dexter or White Station Elementary and with Alton Elementary slated to become the new Early Childhood Headquarters, students would go to A.B. Hill Elementary.

Other major shakeups include relocating Mazine Smith STEAM Academy to East High and Rezoning a few dozen Ridgway High School students to White Station High which Clay Bibbs says could be a benefit.

“I understand the waiting list for Maxine Smith STEAM and Middle College was well is in the hundreds pre-pandemic. Those were over 500 plus for both schools so to give us an opportunity to create more seats. for me.. I definitely support,” she said.

She says with any changes the district will also be prepared to help families transition.



“One of the things I think I can say about this administration is that once change has happened they also offer the additional support to families to make sure they can manage through the change,” she said.