Construction continues on Ford’s Blue Oval City electric vehicle and battery plant in Stanton, Tenn. on March 10, 2023. (photo courtesy Ford)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Magna announced its plan to invest $790 million to build three new supplier facilities in Tennessee, creating up to 1,300 new jobs.

Two facilities will be at Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park in Stanton, TN. It will include an 800,000-square-foot frame and a 140,000-square-foot seating facility.

Approximately 1,050 jobs will be available.

Magna will also build a 400,000-square-foot stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg, TN, opening 250 positions.

In a press release, Governor Bill Lee said, “Tennessee is leading the future of American automotive manufacturing, thanks to our thriving business climate, record economic growth and highly skilled workforce.”

Reports say production at all three plants is scheduled to begin in 2025. For those interested in applying for a position, click here for more information.

Blue Oval City is expected to finish building the site in 2025, which will be used to produce the electric Ford Lightning truck and EV batteries and create thousands of positions.

The Ford Motor Company is investing $5.6 billion to make electric trucks.