MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular Overton Square restaurant is working to regain trust after a customer complains about getting more on her plate than what she ordered.

Before noon Monday, Local On The Square on Madison Avenue opened for business after reportedly taking several steps to rid its kitchen of live maggots found on some food orders Friday evening and shown on video that made its way around Facebook.

According to Jeff Johnson, the restaurant’s owner, the incident happened Friday evening and the affected orders,which contained crumbled blue cheese, went out within minutes of each other.

“When we became aware of the issue it was rectified immediately and all the product was pulled off the line and the rest of the product in the cooler was inspected and discarded. The supplier was then notified,” Johnson said in a statement.

He told WREG the crumbled blue cheese was delivered in sealed factory packaging and was within date. Hidden within crumbles of blue cheese was larvae.

Johnson said only two tables of customers were affected directly, and the restaurant has discussed the incident with its food supplier.

Management implemented a six-step plan that includes offering apologies and necessary assistance to customers served contaminated food.

A report from the Shelby County Health Department shows an inspection was made Monday, following the report of maggots. The complaint against the restaurant was closed when the inspector found no evidence of insects or worms.

Local, in its most recent previous health department inspection May 12, scored a 93. That was a followup done after a May 3 inspection, when the restaurant scored an 80.

WREG was not given the name of the food distributor allegedly responsible but were told the food vendor is “conducting an investigation to determine where the product came from.”