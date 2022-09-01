MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is behind bars after Memphis police say he carjacked his Lyft driver in Southwest Memphis.

Police say 18-year-old Lacameron Hunt is responsible for the crime.

Several people we spoke to who live in the community say for the past few days, they’ve noticed a small car with a Lyft sticker on the back riding throughout the area. Little did they know, that little car may have been stolen.

People who live near the intersection of Rollins Road and Meadowbrook Road say they watched as officers spoke to a man last week. They say he had no car and they had never seen him in this neighborhood.

Court documents reveal he was a Lyft driver who was explaining to officers how his passenger carjacked him.

MPD says the driver picked up two people from Craigmont High School in Raleigh. As the driver got close to their destination, he told officers one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the vehicle.

According to reports, the carjackers took the car and driver’s phone and then left him stranded on East Rollins Road. He was not injured.

“They don’t care about police. They’re not afraid of anything. I guess they figure they have guns just like the police have,” one neighbor said.

This is the latest arrest in a rash of carjackings across the city of Memphis.

Police say they found the victim’s phone outside a home on Carbon Drive which is only seven minutes away from where an officer was shot Wednesday while searching for stolen vehicles

Police Chief CJ Davis says the area is a hotspot for criminals looking to drop off stolen vehicles.

Hunt was eventually arrested and charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence.

He is currently being held on a $60,000 bond.

No other arrests have been made.