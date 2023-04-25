MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly carjacked a Lyft driver at gunpoint and made her send him money on Cash App, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, on April 23, the victim drove for Lyft and picked up a male customer. During the ride, the customer, later identified as Tyrus Earnest, pointed a handgun at her and told her to pull over.

Once she did, Earnest made her send him $100 on Cash App, police say. He then cocked the handgun, threatening to shoot her if she told anyone. The victim was also told to exit her 2022 Nissan Kicks, and the suspect drove away.

MPD says they found the car in front of a home the next day. Officers spoke to Earnest, who told them the car belonged to him.

Earnest was taken into custody, where he admitted to the crime. He is being charged with Carjacking, Possession of a Firearm/Dangerous Felony and Aggravated Robbery.