Memphis, Tenn. — On Thursday, L.Y.E Academy hosted a “Stop the Violence” expo to honor Juanita Washington, the dance school’s administrator who was killed a year ago.

Memphis Police say Washington was shot in broad daylight outside of a Walgreens in Parkway Village on December 29, 2021.

At least one arrest has been made in the case.

Her L.Y.E Academy family says dancing in her honor is their way of keeping her legacy alive.

“I want to support Auntie Juanita. We really miss her,” said Zamaria Bankhead, LYE Academy student.

Still wondering why, L.Y.E Academy Founder, Ladia Yates, organized a “Stop the Violence” expo on the one-year anniversary of Washington’s death.

“We had a very emotional rehearsal last night. We cried,” said Yates. “It’s still very hard, but we’re pushing through.”

The goal of the event was to promote positivity among youth. It featured information on gun safety, vendors and a talent show.

“Hopefully, they may see some vendors or some of the performances that they like, and it may inspire them to go in that direction versus robbing, stealing, killing,” said Yates.

Yates says even in death, Washington is still a driving force behind their success.

“We have a Nike endorsement, so I feel like she’s an angel looking over us. Since her passing, we’ve been receiving opportunities that are unimaginable.”

Yates says while there has been an arrest, she would still like answers as to why Washington was murdered and is hoping justice will be served.