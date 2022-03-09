MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As gas prices continue to rise, many consumers are concerned about where to find the least expensive gas in our area.



WREG is working to find the least expensive gas stations for consumers. Crowdsourcing data, websites like GasBuddy.com and even Google Maps have tools to provide drivers with current prices.



Visit Gasbuddy.com to see the list of available gas stations in Memphis



Click here to view a map of nationwide gas prices from GasBuddy

