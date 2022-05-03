SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – Shelby County election officials say voter turnout in this primary election was low, but typical for a primary. More than 13,000 residents voted Tuesday on top of roughly 40,000 who cast their ballots during early voting.

“Primary elections are never large turnout elections,” Election Administrator Linda Phillips said. “In order to vote in a primary you have to declare a party and a lot of people are reluctant to do that. That’s just one of the issues with primaries. They tend to be the party-faithful and people who are more dedicated voters.”

Officials reported few issues Tuesday.

“We’ve had some equipment problems but they’ve been quickly resolved,” Phillips said. “Our equipment is getting old and needs to be replaced.”

Ian Randolph with the Shelby County Voter Alliance had this message.

“Now I can’t stress enough we have an August election coming up that is the general election for the county and we really need to show up and turn out for that election,” he said. “If you don’t vote you don’t have a voice.”

Keep up with Tuesday night’s election results below.