MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a woman after they say she was stabbed to death at her Raleigh home.

Candles and flowers sit outside a home off Spring Water Cove where neighbors say a woman was killed over the weekend.

Those who knew the victim say she was stabbed to death, identifying her as 56-year-old Jenny Harris. They describe the mother as a caring person and a woman of faith.

Police aren’t saying how she died but did tell us as of now, there’s no information about the person responsible. But people we talked to said she had been in a relationship for a few years and was trying to leave.

While they say they never saw or heard anything physically violent, they knew the couple argued.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence is often still very hidden so a lot of victims may feel shame. They often times don’t admit this to their friends and family members,” said Sandy Bromley, Deputy Director of the Division of Community Services for Shelby County. “Particularly those who have been in other relationships before maybe they’re a little bit older and wiser and they feel like they’re just embarrassed at that point to talk about what’s happening to them.”

Experts say it’s important to realize how prevalent domestic violence is and it comes in a lot of different forms.

“It can happen to anybody at any age, in any neighborhood, it can happen to anybody,” Bromley said. “We have to make sure that we’re being open with one another, letting folks come to us, checking in with our friends and family members, making sure they’re doing well. Because really it’s the shame and the stigma that’s going to keep people in bad relationships.”

For resources about domestic violence awareness, visit the Family Safety Center website or call their 24-hour crisis line at 901-800-6064.