MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Louisiana man accused of a Christmas Eve murder in Metairie was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Memphis, Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals announced in a press release that they and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team captured 24-year-old Jorge Estrada-Gutierrez of Louisiana, in Memphis Thursday.

Jorge Estrada-Gutierrez (U.S. Marshals Service)

Estrada-Gutierrez was wanted for a homicide that took place in Metairie, La. on Christmas Eve.

According to a press release, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire around a Metairie neighborhood on Dec. 24, 2023. A man with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead on the scene.

Estrada-Gutierrez was identified as a suspect, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for second-degree murder and obstruction of evidence, reports say.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis was requested to investigate the case further after information reportedly led the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District NOLA Task Force to believe Estrada-Gutierrez was in the Memphis area.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the U.S. Marshals and Shelby County FAT went to an apartment complex on Central Avenue and Lamar Avenue, looking for Estrada-Gutierrez.

Reports say he surrendered to authorities without incident or injury.

He is currently awaiting extradition at the Shelby County Jail.