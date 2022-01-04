MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she stole over $9,000 in property from an unlocked Tesla at Starbucks on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to a theft call on the 6100 block of Poplar Avenue. The victim told police that he got out of his 2014 Tesla Model S and went inside the Starbucks. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed that items that were left in the vehicle were stolen.

Cornelius Rodgers says it was his Tesla that was broken into.

“It’s mind blowing,” Rodgers said. “It happened so quick. I was in there about five to eight minutes and pulled off and noticed everything was gone out my car.”

Although the report says his car was unlocked, Rodgers says that’s not the case.

“My app says it was locked,” he said. “You can walk away from it, and it automatically closes the handles.”

According to police, the suspect stole $1,000 in cash, a $5,000 Goyard backpack, $2,000 Louis Vuitton backpack, $300 Apple iPad, $400 Apple iPhone X, $600 handgun and $500 wallet from the victim’s vehicle.

The victim notified police on New Year’s day that the suspect used his iPhone to access his PayPal account and transfer $760 to a Torian Carwell account. He also told MPD that the suspect ordered an Uber food delivery to Cane Creek Apartments.

While he says there was no surveillance video, Rodgers says Carwell’s greed got her caught red handed.

“When it came to Uber and left, it’s still connected to my other iPhone as well, so I can see everything that’s going on,” Rodgers said.

Deputies and officers arrived at the scene on the 1500 block of Ragan Street and located Torian Carwell. When asked about stealing the victim’s property and identity, Carwell, 19, told investigators that she did not remember using the victim’s PayPal.

She was charged with theft of property and 10 counts of identity theft.

As of right now, Rodgers says he hasn’t heard from police if he’ll be able to get any of his items back.