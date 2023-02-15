MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As severe weather moves into the Mid-South, preparations are being made across the region.

The ground is still saturated from recent rain and trees are still weak after being weighed down by ice, which is not a good combination.

Officials say those dangling branches and trees limbs could be hazardous as thunderstorms roll through with high winds Wednesday night.

We spoke with Chris Olson, the Director of Emergency Services in DeSoto County. He said departments countywide met Wednesday morning and are on standby if their services are needed.

“Find you a nice safe place to be to keep tabs on where your family is and try to not have any outdoor activities during this event because you know we had the ice storm a few weeks back and there might possibly be a few loose limbs hanging in the air with winds and they could fall,” he said.