GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Long lines for water at Forest Hill Elementary are causing a big traffic backup on Forest Hill-Irene at Poplar Pike, Germantown Police said around 4:30 Tuesday.

They advised drivers who were not picking up water to choose an alternate route. Officers said they are working to relieve the congestion.

The bottled water giveaway at Forest Hill Irene Elementary School runs until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Residents will receive one case per car.

Residents can also bring their own containers and fill them with an unlimited supply of water at Bailey Station Elementary in Collierville until 7 p.m.