MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tallest building in Memphis, 100 North Main, is being brought back to life with the help of a $261 million makeover in one of the most anticipated development projects in downtown Memphis history.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought out city and county leaders, along with members of 100 North Main Development Partners who bought the building back in January.

“It serves as a symbol to developers, our community, and across the country that Memphis is a great place to invest your time, talent, and your resources,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

The $261 million makeover will turn the historic 37-story skyscraper into a mixed-use community with a hotel, apartments, office, and retail space while preserving the character of the neighborhood.

“It’s very difficult to make a project like this work. It’s much, much easier to tear this building down and offer a vacant lot up for development and we would see a nice six or seven-story building come in its place,” said Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young. “You wouldn’t see a 37-story tower come in its place. So, I’m personally excited to see this history preserved in our city. This is what brings the character, the vibe to our city.”

100 North Main, known for having a revolving restaurant on top, was once filled with activity but saw demand for downtown office space dwindle and tenants move out. Now it’s hoped that shoppers, tenants, and city government workers will return.

“I’m happy to share that I’ve signed a 15-year lease for the City of Memphis government to occupy 60,000 square feet of office space in this building,” said Strickland.

Development partners say they plan to have the building open for business in January of 2027.

“We hope we stay on schedule and on time. And a major piece of the Memphis skyline is being given a new lease on life,” said Billy Orgel.