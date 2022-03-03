MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. London Lamar was selected by the Shelby County Commission on Thursday to serve as Interim Senator for the state of Tennessee, District 33, completing the term vacated by former state Sen. Katrina Robinson.

Lamar (D-Memphis) will vacate her House District 91 seat to serve in the appointed Senate role.

Regardless of political affiliation, Lamar said, Shelby Countians could all agree on the need for strong schools, safe communities and healthy families.

Candidates were interviewed by Shelby County Commissioners before a vote in a special called meeting Thursday evening. They were:

Rhonnie Brewer, a media professional who has previously sought a school board seat

Rep. Torrey Harris, who currently represents House District 90

Rep. London Lamar, who currently represents House District 91

Hastina Robinson

Pastor Frederick Tappan

After several rounds of voting Thursday, no candidate received seven votes. Two commissioners were not present. Commissioners recessed twice to allow two more commissioners to join them.

Senate District 33 covers an area of East Memphis, Southeast Memphis including Oakhaven and the Memphis airport, and parts of the Shelby County suburbs. Its voters are majority African-American and tend to favor Democrats.

Until last month it was represented by Robinson, who was elected in 2018.

The Republican-controlled Tennessee Senate voted 27-5 on Feb. 1 to remove Robinson from her office, leading the county commission to appoint a replacement to finish out Robinson’s term.

Robinson was convicted last year of wire fraud related to federal money intended for her nursing school that was allegedly used for personal use. Although she was originally indicted on 20 counts, she was only convicted on four of those counts.

Two of those charges have since been dismissed by a judge. Robinson’s lawyer said last month they are still seeking appeal for the remaining charges.

Robinson’s sentencing was supposed to happen Thursday but has been delayed until later this month.