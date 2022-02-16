MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan introduced a new action plan Wednesday to help fight crime and blight, and bring people together in Cordova.

The plan formed after a recent meeting she had with constituents and business owners who voiced concerns.

The Memphis Police Office showed city councilmembers Tuesday a breakdown of reported crimes in the city by police precinct.

And while the numbers aren’t broken down by the type of crime, the graph shows a more than 11% increase at the Appling Farms precinct in Cordova from 2020 to 2021.

Logan said education is key when people hear numbers like this.

“But when you’re armed with information, armed with support, armed with support of the actual elected officials and the police department and your neighbors and everyone pulling together you know there’s less likely for there to be fear and less likely for people to be inactive,” she said.

The new action plan doesn’t just focus on crime.

There’s a residential plan, which pushes for an increase in engagement between neighbors as well as establishing partnerships between public agencies and concerned residents to analyze crime patterns and implement strategies to deter crime. As well as work to get grants to help with neighborhood improvements.

For the commercial side, the plan includes increasing business engagement as well increased patrols and lighting on Germantown Parkway.

Logan said it takes people, police and government collectively working together to make a difference.

“The one thing that we do have is each other, the one thing that we do have is strength in numbers, there are more people who want to live in a clean and safe neighborhood than those that don’t. So we pull all those people together and we get busy and we stay connected, we can get it done,” she said.

Logan said she plans to do these action plans in other parts of her district.

If you are interested in getting involved or receiving email updates, email RHONDA.LOGAN@MEMPHISTN.GOV