MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and state officials came together Saturday morning for a walk against gun violence, calling on lawmakers to enact stricter gun laws in Tennessee.

The walk started only feet away from where a 79-year-old man was shot a year ago while going for a walk in Southwest Memphis.

“We need sensible gun reform at the state level, and when they get together in August in that special session, they need to hear what we are saying. I am hoping this is the beginning of an effort that will culminate in Nashville,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Mulroy, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner spoke to those in attendance and asked for community support.

“We can’t arrest our way out of the problem, but when we partner with our community leaders and our community, we are only going to make this community better,” Bonner said.

Speakers told the crowd to get involved, don’t be afraid to talk to police, and it’s okay to sometimes be a nosey neighbor.

“Everybody so quiet. We didn’t see nothing. Somebody get killed next door to you, and we didn’t see nothing. Come on y’all, let’s work with law enforcement. Let’s work with our county commission. Let’s work with our state legislature. Let’s work with them,” said Stevie Moore with Stop The Killing.

Hundred showed up for Saturday’s walk alongside state and local officials and police, and the sheriff’s department as well. they are walking to try to curb gun violence in Memphis.

“People are tired community members are tired, law enforcement is tired, and we all want to see a change in the city for the better. Too many people have been lost at the hands of gun violence,” said Chief Davis.

Governor Bill Lee is expected to call a special session next month. The special session is in response to the mass shooting in March at Covenant School in Nashville. State leaders from the Memphis area said they plan to push hard for gun reform.

“Be assured that I have several pieces of legislation involving guns and violent crime and mental health in this community, and they are all tied together,” said Tennessee State Representative John Gillespie.

“We are trying to get our majority party members to join us in the fight. They don’t live here. They don’t see our loved ones ravaged by gun violence going to funerals every weekend, babies getting shot and killed teenagers with Glocks in their hands,” said Tennessee State Senator London Lamar.

The route taken during Saturday’s walk passed by the scene of two murders and seven aggravated assaults that happened so far this year.