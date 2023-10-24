MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A restaurant in Overton Square is closing its doors after 11 years in business.

Local on the Square made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday night. They did not give a reason for the closure but said Saturday, October 28 will be their last night open for business.

“It’s been an amazing 11 years with all of you at Local on the Square. Thank you, Memphis for your longstanding support, the relationships forged, and the memories made. We have cherished being a part of Overton Square, and wish the next business much success in this beautiful, historic building,” the restaurant said in the post.

Local on the Square is not the first restaurant in the area to close its doors. Last month, Belly Acres announced they were closing their location on Trimble Place in Overton Square. At the time of that announcement, there were at least three other empty storefronts in the Overton Square area.