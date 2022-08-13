MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite what sounded like gunshots to come, investigators have not confirmed at this time what exactly took place at Crump stadium.

Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium.

However, a large fight eventually broke out among attendees causing the event to be canceled early. Witnesses told WREG they heard what they thought were gunshots. The video of the event shows multiple attendees running and taking cover.

Shortly after the commotion, Memphis Police arrived at the scene to diffuse the situation.

At least two teenage girls, ages 13 and 14, were given juvenile summons. WREG also spoke with one woman who was there and called the event chaotic.

“It’s a reminder that no matter where you go, no matter what the event is, what the scenario is, you may never really be in a place where you feel safe,” she said. “And it should be a place where you should feel safe and your children should feel safe.”

Memphis Police were also called out to the stadium on Thursday. Two 17-year-olds were detained and cited for drugs and trespassing.

WREG has reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools but has not heard back.