MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local entrepreneur is organizing a drawing to give out life insurance policies to over 20 young Memphians.

Dominique Worthen is allowing 25 men and women under the age of 25 to join a draw for a chance to win life coverage. Each will be valued at $100,000.

Worthen is the owner of SNKRR BAR, a full-service shoe restoration shop located on Madison Avenue.

The drawing will be held on Friday at noon inside SNKRR BAR.

Worthen says his goal is to assist in educating young adults about the importance of insurance. He is also calling out local leaders and business owners to support this cause.

“We are stepping up and I want everybody that has concerns like I have for my community to step up, Worthen said. “I need y’all to step up with us.”

For more information, visit their website at www.snkrrbar.com.