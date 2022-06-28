MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, dozens of companies have announced they will pay or reimburse their employees who leave the state to have an abortion.

Several Memphis-area companies are a part of that group.

Many of the companies say the coverage falls under family planning, which is included in their employees benefits package.

Starbucks, Nike, DICKS Sporting Goods and Kroger are just some of the companies covering travel costs for employees who need an abortion.

William Winfrey is regularly seen protesting outside Planned Parenthood in Memphis. He believes companies are offering those services for their own benefit.

“I think the companies are just looking at their bottom line. They are not too concerned about the ladies as they are keeping them on the jobs. So my thoughts are against that,” he said.

Winfrey says he plans to boycott those companies.

Kroger spokesperson Sheleah Harris sent a statement reading it part, “We invest in the whole person with a comprehensive benefits package that includes quality, affordable health care and travel benefits … including abortion and fertility treatments.”

Nike, which has a distribution center in Memphis, said it would cover travel and lodging expenses when services aren’t readily available.

“Nike offers comprehensive family planning benefits. No matter where our teammates are on their family planning journey,” the company said.

Olivia Pickens says companies should help in certain situations.

“I feel like they should, like I said, only if it is a rape case or anything like that of it’s life threatening,” she said.

Back in May, shortly after the SCOTUS opinion on abortion was leaked, Starbucks released this statement:

“Regardless of where you live or what you believe, partners enrolled in Starbucks healthcare will now be offered reimbursement for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion.”