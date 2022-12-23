MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Deep Freeze of 2022 continues with its grip firmly on Memphis and the Mid-South.

The Arctic blast along with extreme wind chill is raising a concern a lot of Mid-Southerners usually don’t think about–hypothermia, which is when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat.

Jessie Fennie believes he’s prepared by wearing a coat, scarf, cap, and gloves.

“If we get a little sunshine, I may bundle up really well and come out in fight the elements,” Finnie said.

But being outside in these elements can be dangerous and deadly. Medical experts warn against trying to fight the elements when it’s this cold because it increases the threat of what’s called hypothermia.

Collin Hardwick is a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group.

“Definitely your biggest risk is hypothermia, which is a lowering of the body’s temperature and that can cause significant injury,” Hardwick said.

Hypothermia can be deadly. It’s estimated in the United States there about 1,500 deaths every year.

“A result of prolonged exposure to cold temperatures where the body is losing heat faster than it produces it can lead to major issues such as heart failure and even death in some cases,” Hardwick said.

The CDC says adults showing symptoms of hypothermia will experience shivering, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness.

Babies with hypothermia will have very low energy and bright red, cold skin.

“Those are signs of serious medical conditions, address that quickly and get inside. Get any wet clothes off is very important and put dry clothes on and get some warm blankets and start working to get that body temperature back up, and if you’re having any symptoms of hypothermia go to the nearest ER,” Hardwick said.

About 50% of hypothermia cases are people aged 65 and older. Medical specialists recommend if you are going to be outside, dress in layers, wear a heavy winter coat, gloves and a hat.

“Our skin is responsible for 90% of our total heat loss. That’s why it’s important to keep it covered, especially when out in the elements and then 60 percent of our heat loss is radiantly through our head,” Hardwick said.

A winter weather tip that could save your life.

Doctors also recommend if you or a loved one experiences symptoms of hypothermia to call 911 right away.