MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the NBA releasing the schedule Wednesday for the Grizzlies-Lakers series, there is a potential problem facing FedExForum.

If the series goes to a fifth game, that game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at the Forum. The problem is Lizzo is scheduled to play the Forum that same night.

A Grizzlies spokesman said the team and the arena are aware of the issue and expect to have an update soon.

The best-case scenario is a Grizzlies 4-game sweep of the Lakers.