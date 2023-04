MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FedExForum announced Wednesday that Lizzo’s performance has been rescheduled to Monday, April 24 due to a possible NBA playoff game between the Grizzlies and Lakers.

If the series goes to a fifth game, that game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at the Forum. The concert was originally scheduled for the same date.

See the full schedule for the upcoming playoff series here.