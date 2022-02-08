MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shanyntha Gardner, who was convicted of killing her four children five years ago, was sentenced to life without parole on Tuesday.

Gardner during her sentencing

She was sentenced to life with possibility of parole for the murder charges and 15 years for each child abuse and neglect charge.

Garnder was found guilty in December on a total of 26 charges that included child abuse, neglect, and four counts of first-degree murder.

The District Attorney’s office said each of the murder charges carry a life sentence.

One doctor who evaluated Gardner in Dec. said she suffered from mental illness and did not comprehend what she was doing at the time of the 2016 killings. However, the judge said while he believes that Gardner has a mental illness, she was not insane during the time of the murders.