MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water are still restoring power five days after an ice storm that left over 270,000 in the dark.

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young also said 90 percent of customers with a power outage should have power restoration by midnight Monday with the last 10 percent of customers receiving power by Thursday midnight. More than 60,000 customers still did not have power Monday.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to get the power back on,” he said.

They say 20,000 to 22,000 customers have their power back since yesterday, and East Memphis was one of the harder hit places because of tree issues.

MLGW’s President said the number of outside crews coming in to help continues to go up. Right now, there’s extra help from areas including Oklahoma, Virginia and Illinois with more than 1,000 boots on the ground helping.

Senior Vice President Alonzo Weaver said the company learns from every storm.

“We’ve done it in ’94, we’ve done it with every storm since then,” he said. “It’s a learning experience every time.”

There will be another cold winter night, and Leroy Puckett hopes he can spend it in his own Whitehaven home. He has been staying at a hotel since Thursday, and his patience is taking a hit along with his bank account.

“I’m out about $600 now in the hotel. I’m real frustrated,” he said. “The man tell me yesterday be patient with them. I said, ‘how long do you want me to be patient? I’m freezing, I’m out of $600 and I ain’t got a house to stay in, but yet I’m paying a utility bill.”

Chief Customer Care Officer Jim West said MLGW will not disconnect any customer power for non-payments until further notice. He also said around 29 school facilities, including public and private, were still without power on Monday morning.

Director of Public Works Robert Knecht said MLGW has removed trees with 50 reported trees left to be removed.

MLGW hopes everyone will have their power back by the end of the week.

See details about Saturday’s press conference here.