MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mother’s Day is this weekend and aside from celebrating all the mothers in your life, it’s important to check in with them as well, especially when it comes to their health.

On the day before Mother’s Day, Live! Memphis hosted its annual Breast Cancer Summit in Whitehaven.

“It’s critically important that we educate women of color. Especially black women about the importance of breast health so that we can be there for our children, and our children’s children, and our great-grandchildren and all of that,” said Shonta Chambers, Live! Memphis Executive Vice President.

Vendors were on hand providing information on the latest innovations in breast cancer treatment, genetic testing, clinical research, prevention, early detection, healthy living, and more.

There were also Mobile mammography units on-site for anyone who registered and needed a mammogram.

“We can come together to celebrate survivorship while, at the same time, providing access to mammography screenings for those who don’t currently know how to access a screening or can’t afford a screening. To raise their awareness to the resources that are available to support them along their cancer journey,” said Chambers.

Not only were those in attendance able to get information from the many vendors who were on hand, but they were also able to learn from those who have experience with breast cancer.

“I was first diagnosed at the age of 32 and then again at the age of 40. The stigma is that breast cancer or any kind of cancer affects older people. It’s obviously not true,” said Sasha Rodgers, a two-time breast cancer survivor.

According to the American Cancer Society, while breast cancer rates among Black and white women are close, Black women have a 40% higher death rate.

This is part of the reason why the theme for this year’s event is “Waiting to Exhale: From Screening to Survivorship.”

“I have invested a lot of time volunteering, spreading the word, and sharing my journey. I think it is important to let people see what a survivor looks like,” said Chambers.

“It is so inspirational for women to see other black women who survived breast cancer, five, ten, fifteen, twenty years so that we can understand that breast cancer diagnosis does not have to be a death sentence,” said Rodgers.

Getting a mammogram is crucial to early detection. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says women should start getting them at the age of 40.