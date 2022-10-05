Mayor Jim Strickland makes an announcement at City Hall in front of Memphis police and fire officials/

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced that Memphis Light Gas and Water is now under new leadership.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Strickland selected City of Memphis’ chief operating officer Doug McGowen as the next president and CEO of MLGW.

Former president and CEO, J.T. Young, resigned last month after serving for four years. The resignation goes into effect on Oct. 14.

McGowen is a 26-year career naval officer and previously served as head of the Mayor’s Innovation Delivery Team.

Chandell Ryan will replace McGowen as the newest chief operating officer, becoming the first woman to serve in the position.