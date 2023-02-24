MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ladarious Marion and Julius Freeman, the men charged in the shooting that injured several and killed one, have posted bond and are out of jail.

The two men appeared in court yesterday. Marion’s attorney, Leslie Ballin, argued that there is video footage from the Live Lounge club that shows someone firing a shot at his client and then him firing back.

The judge agreed, saying, “From what I’ve seen, your client was not the instigator of anything.” There was a sigh of relief from Marion’s family as the judge lowered his bond to $25,000.

Marion is accused of shooting six victims, killing one of them. Prosecutors say four of the victims are still in the hospital.

Marion is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Freeman is charged with five counts of attempted murder as well as other charges.