MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ladarious Marion and Julius Freeman, the two men charged in a mass shooting at Live Lounge night club, had a court hearing Friday and will remain free on their lowered bonds.

Freeman’s attorney, Michael Campbell, says they will send over a waiver for the case to be sent to the grand jury. The grand jury will then look over all the evidence and tapes to determine if the case needs to go to criminal court.

Marion’s attorney, Blake Ballin, says they have a video that shows this incident, and it supports their version of self-defense.

Two weeks ago, Marion’s lawyer showed the video to a General Sessions judge who agreed that Marion was not the instigator, which resulted in his bond being lowered from $800,000 to $25,000.

It could be months before a decision is made, but both lawyers are optimistic that a grand jury will also determine the shooting as self-defense.

Eleven people were shot, one of them fatally, in ancident that began shortly after midnight February 19 at the Whitehaven nightclub.