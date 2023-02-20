MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The promoter for a Whitehaven nightclub that police say was at the center of shooting over the weekend is giving his version of the story for the first time, and it’s a very different story from what witnesses have said.

One person is dead and five people are still recovering from critical injuries Monday after a shooting that began just after midnight Sunday at Live Lounge at 1482 E. Shelby Drive.

According to court documents, two females were found shot outside the club early Sunday morning in critical condition.

Several other victims were found at another location nearby, shot inside a car. Others were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Police believe the two shootings were related.

In all, 11 people shot, one of them killed, police say.

According to a social media post by the event’s promoter, someone in a car was seen firing a gun in a drive-by style shooting outside the club. Bullets hit one woman in the parking lot and another woman sitting inside at a booth, through the window of the club.

He says later on, more shots were fired outside the club.

In his post, he says, “We do plan on reaching back out to MPD so we can get some accurate information … But only one person was shot inside the building due to a bullet coming thru the window from OUTSIDE. Everything else took place outside!”

But witnesses say this is not correct. They say they saw people firing guns inside the club.

As one witness recalled:

“I just remember my sister snatching me, pushing me down, jumping on me, and then everybody else piled on me, but the shots kept going off. There was probably about seven shots inside the building, numerous shots outside the building. It was like they was doing it for fun.”

The court documents do not specify whether the shots were fired inside or outside the club.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

One person has been arrested: Julius Freeman, 21, was taken into custody and charged with the following: Facilitation-Second Degree Murder; Five counts of Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony; Five counts of Criminal Attempt Facilitation-Second Degree Murder.